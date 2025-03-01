Today I finally tackled a job that I had been avoiding, and it turned out to be fairly easy, and not take too long.

Before and After

I purchased the storage baskets at TJ Maxx for about $8 each. Here are some similar ones, available online. Be sure to measure first: most of the online baskets that I looked at would be way too big to use in a refrigerator. The baskets that I am using are collapsable cloth baskets, roughly 8 inches wide by 12 inches deep by 6 inches high, and 9 inches wide by 13 inches deep by 7 inches high.

The cleaning mixture consisted of a small squirt of natural dish soap in hot water with about a 1/2 cup of white vinegar.

Here is a video of the process of cleaning and organizing the fridge - it’s just over 5-minutes long:

I am planning to follow up in a few weeks with daily photos of the fridge interior, to see how well we are able to maintain order and cleanliness. I promise not to do any pre-cleaning before the photos!

