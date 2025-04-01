Cleaning Down to Zero
the joy of an empty table
My husband would often infuriate me in the following manner: I would spend the better part of an hour cleaning up the kitchen after a big meal. I would clean all but a few things - maybe one or two cooking pots and a salad bowl. Bed time rolls around, time for children in their pjs, and he says, “I will be up in a bit - I have to clean the kitchen.”
This would make me SO MAD! How very dare he pretend that he was cleaning the kitchen, when I had already cleaned the kitchen, all but a little bit. It was as if he, by merely finishing up my job, was claiming credit for the whole thing. This happened often.
Roughhousing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An old roommate had an even more stringent standard for cleanliness. Before I moved in she warned me: “If you do the dishes, and you don’t clean out what’s left in the dish drain, it will be - to me - as if you hadn’t done the dishes at all. So, if you aren’t going to clean out the dish drain, I would prefer you don’t do the dishes in the first place.”
One might ask why I am disinclined to simply finish the job. That can be explained by a type of x-ray vision, the side effect of an artist’s eye. You see, my powers of visual imagination are so strong, that I actually see beyond mess and clutter, to the clean surfaces beneath.
My husband, unfortunately, cannot do this.
And he will tell you that pure laziness is to blame - “that’ll do” syndrome. The same thing that had, for so long, allowed me to maintain a skim-coat of clutter on most of the surfaces throughout the house.
Happily for him, I have come to realize the importance of cleaning down to zero: getting surfaces completely cleared of everything but what should live there. Even if the visual chaos doesn’t bother me, I’ve learned that any amount of clutter hinders cleaning, because I am very unlikely to remove what’s on the surface to clean what’s underneath. That, in turn, leads to the buildup of dust and hairballs in dry environments, and mold and slime-based life forms in wet ones. Which hinders cleaning further still, because I do not wish to touch, or be touched by, such substances.
Take the example of a kitchen sink housing various items around the faucet: dish detergent, dish brush, sponge, nail brush, a little saucer that holds something that may or may not be soap, a key (put there for some reason) and maybe a small statuette for decoration - all of these things are nearly impossible to clean around. So I used to let them stay put, acting as sentinels guarding the area at the base of, and behind, the kitchen faucet. Slime molds would develop, to be removed on a semi-annual basis, when I got up the nerve to deal with them.
Some time last year I became aware of the cyclical futility of such habits, and I changed them. The clutter went first - all superfluous items removed from the base of the faucet, the cleaning implements put in a caddy (which gets cleaned once a month) and now the area behind and around the faucet gets wiped down every day or two (because slime molds move fast).
I also now recognize the benefit of finishing a cleaning job. I have accepted the fact that clutter is magnetic - stray papers and dirty dishes like to have friends - so its better to deal with it right away, rather than let it linger. And even though I still have my powers of artistic x-ray vision, and it might pain me a bit to admit it to my husband, I have come to appreciate the fresh, calm feeling transmitted by a clear table and a clean dish drain.
FULL DISCLOSURE! Sometimes I include Affiliate Links in my articles. This means that if you purchase an item from these links, I will receive a small commission. I only ever recommend items or companies that I have used and am VERY happy with - and if I ever link to an item that I haven’t used, I make this clear in the article.
Roughhousing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.