My home is scattered with many of these:

Some of them are lined, some blank, some are graph paper. For years I have used them with pencil and Pilot G-2, to get my ideas in front of my eyes. They are not written journals - text is generally limited to concepts, words or very short sentences. Circles, underlines, arrows and asterisks, punctuated with question marks and exclamation points, describe the gist of whatever it is I am trying to sort out. Often there are illustrations, sometimes little doodles.

I will spend anywhere from 5-minutes to 3-hours working on pages like these (the low end may be a packing list for a short trip, the high end generally involves big dreams and graph paper). These notebook sessions are an essential part of my thinking process - a sort of board meeting for me and my brain.

Looking over them I noticed a pattern. Every single notebook is an undifferentiated mishmash of:

schematic plans for carpentry projects

grand realizations about The World

packing and grocery lists

self-improvement journaling, answering the “Now its YOUR turn!” chapter-end questions in books by motivational authors

sketches of sleeping pets and humans

plots to do great things

bullet lists such as this one

These writings and drawings all have their immediate uses as well as lingering benefits, but I sense an opportunity for improvement.

I keep our house in order by creating “homes” for objects, and putting things away into those homes. Now I will outline a process for doing the same thing with ideas. For the next several Tuesdays, I will post about how to use illustrated notebooks to help organize your thoughts and structure your life. Topics will include:

the history of written records and journals

thinking with drawing

domestic planners

vision books

daily journals and travelogues

illustrated memory books to tell your life story (best time to begin? now!)

project books, using generative design for renovations, room makeovers, carpentry projects and yard plans

project books for planning events such as parties and weddings

visual journals as teaching and learning tools for the classroom

It is my hope that these posts will coincide with, or culminate in, the launch of my new website - if the chickens don’t see fit to intervene…

