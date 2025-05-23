Roughhousing

Roughhousing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
14h

Now, Kate, you are in my sweet spot. So many closets have poorly used capacity. Closets thrive on the city planning method: you can’t go out so you go up and use it all until you hit the ceiling. Well done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kate Ledogar's avatar
Kate Ledogar
13h

I love the skyscraper metaphor - good point!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kate Ledogar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture