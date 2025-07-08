Roughhousing

Roughhousing

Diane
4h

I love the descriptive term “ingredient house”. I grew up in one and created one. Not that there hasn’t been plenty of “geddin’ it” also, because there has. No matter which way you go, the end result can surprise: our oldest son likes to cook gourmet meals and definitely has an ingredient apartment, while our youngest son and family order out most meals. Your results may vary 😉. As for those teens, two suggestions: give in sometimes but have them make one of these two items: Rice Krispie treats or chocolate chip pizza cookies. A pizza cookie is simply the Toll House dough recipe split into two halves and spread onto 2 12” pizza pans and baked. It’s the multitudinous blobs of dough that makes them too lazy to do it. Also, a pizza cookie makes the best birthday “cake” and you can write on it with icing, if so inclined. Hope this periodically helps with the moaning and groaning of “can’t we be normal” over the next few years.

