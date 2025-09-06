Photoessay: Late Summer Garden
featuring the 8' x 8' sun gold tomato plant!
It’s taken a while for things to “get going” in this Maine garden - a combination of climate and learning curve. First, I will list the Negative Lessons Learned this Growing Season:
do not ever fill your planting boxes with 60% wood chips, not even if they are ramial (“green” chips from leaves and branches)
do not plant your squash in the vicinity of a woodchuck
do not attempt corn in Maine (or anywhere) unless you know what you are doing
eggplants and peppers only in full sun (meaning all day)
cucumbers might look like they are doing well, but then don’t do well (woodchuck?)
why can’t I grow dill or parsley???
And the Positive Ones:
dog poo “brown gold” for flower beds = SUCCESS!
livestock panel archway is great for growing green beans
snapdragons keep going through the summer, sending up new stems from the parent stem
the 8’x8’ sun gold tomato plant
Curiosities:
tithonia can be anything from 6-inches to 6-feet tall, depending on various mysterious factors
sometimes an avocado plant will surprise you
Garden Hero:
Plant Identifier App!!!
This post brought to you by your friendly neighborhood bumble bee: