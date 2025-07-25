If you ever start worrying/wondering about what you would do without life’s contemporary conveniences, British historian Ruth Goodman is an engaging author and thorough researcher, who learns about past lifestyles by living them herself. I found many surprising tidbits in her book How to Be a Victorian, including her enthusiasm for the whalebone corset (good back support for work in the field!) She also researches and writes about life in other centuries, and you can find many of her videos on YouTube - such as this one about day-to-day life for ordinary people in Victorian England:

