You may (or may not) have noticed that this week and last I have only posted two (rather than three) articles: the Tuesday blog article and Roughhousing Recommends. This reflects a further dialing back on my summer posting schedule, as I am spending more time building my new website, and taking advantage of what my husband has termed “Maximum Summer”. Maximum Summer is, essentially, saying Yes to most summertime excursions and occupations (bike rides, gardening, camp fires, beach visits, trip to a water park with numerous children, extended dog walks, etc.) in order to make hay while the sun is shining.

So the summer schedule going forward is: Tuesday Roughhousing article and a weekend Roughhousing Recommends. As always, I thank you for reading and sharing.

Today’s Roughhousing Recommends:

This is an inspirational little book for creating small spaces dedicated to creativity, rest and contemplation. Can’t see why they wouldn’t be appropriate for men as well. Similar to man caves, but with less beer.

