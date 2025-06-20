Summer Schedule for Roughhousing
For the next ten weeks I plan to publish one article a week, on Tuesdays.
On Fridays and Saturdays I will be posting either a book from my bookshelves or a link to a Youtube video that I have found interesting or inspirational. These will not be reviews or articles - just recommendations.
I am hoping to put the extra time into making some instructional videos for simple building projects, working on my website, chasing chickens and other summertime occupations.
Today’s Roughhousing Recommends: Interview and Garden Tour with Ruth Stout - Mulch Queen