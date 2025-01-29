Welcome to Roughhousing!

My name is Kate Ledogar; I am a writer, designer and visual artist living in Maine. My Roughhousing Substack is the landing place for all of my articles, videos and podcasts about home improvement and yard farming. Here you will find advice (speaking from experience) on how a sloppy person can become neat and organized, how to build your chickens a sun room, the fine art of composting dog poop, easy carpentry projects to give your home that uncluttered Scandinavian feeling, conversations with people who are actual experts, tips on choosing good products for specific needs, guidance on how to create a plan for your yardfarm, and of course much more.

Me in my light-duty tool belt, ready to Roughhouse.

At this time, all of my content is accessible to both free and paid subscribers. Free subscribers are very important to me, as it ensures that those who enjoy my work will be reading it regularly! And if you are further able to support my work by purchasing a paid subscription, that would of course be awesome.