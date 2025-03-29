Roughhousing

Roughhousing

Weekend Project: Make a Yard Plan
time to get out the graph paper!
  
Kate Ledogar
Building Your Outdoor Space
stoops, coops, backyard farms and homesteads
  
Kate Ledogar
2
Space Saving Milk Carton Greenhouse!
with urban gardener Christine Metzler
  
Kate Ledogar
2:32
Sunday Chicken Tip!
CHICKEN COMPOST
  
Kate Ledogar
0:47
Weekend Project: Junk Drawer
to house miscellany, plus bags and bottles underneath!
  
Kate Ledogar
2
Purge, Organize, Clean
household management, Roughhousing-style
  
Kate Ledogar
Charles Dowding on Backyard Farming
making the most of a limited amount of space
  
Kate Ledogar
 and 
Charles Dowding
33:08
Brown Gold
canines, coprophagy and permaculture roughhousing-style
  
Kate Ledogar
Tool Basics
for all your roughhousing projects
  
Kate Ledogar
Cleaning and Organizing the Fridge
chaos to order, in a little over an hour
  
Kate Ledogar
2

February 2025

