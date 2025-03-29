Subscribe
Weekend Project: Make a Yard Plan
time to get out the graph paper!
16 hrs ago
•
Kate Ledogar
Weekend Project: Make a Yard Plan
Building Your Outdoor Space
stoops, coops, backyard farms and homesteads
Mar 28
•
Kate Ledogar
Building Your Outdoor Space
2
Space Saving Milk Carton Greenhouse!
with urban gardener Christine Metzler
Mar 25
•
Kate Ledogar
4
Space Saving Milk Carton Greenhouse!
2:32
Sunday Chicken Tip!
CHICKEN COMPOST
Mar 23
•
Kate Ledogar
2
Sunday Chicken Tip!
0:47
Weekend Project: Junk Drawer
to house miscellany, plus bags and bottles underneath!
Mar 22
•
Kate Ledogar
2
Weekend Project: Junk Drawer
2
Purge, Organize, Clean
household management, Roughhousing-style
Mar 21
•
Kate Ledogar
3
Purge, Organize, Clean
Charles Dowding on Backyard Farming
making the most of a limited amount of space
Mar 19
•
Kate Ledogar
and
Charles Dowding
4
33:08
Brown Gold
canines, coprophagy and permaculture roughhousing-style
Mar 7
•
Kate Ledogar
1
Brown Gold
Tool Basics
for all your roughhousing projects
Mar 4
•
Kate Ledogar
3
Tool Basics
Cleaning and Organizing the Fridge
chaos to order, in a little over an hour
Mar 1
•
Kate Ledogar
2
Cleaning and Organizing the Fridge
2
February 2025
It's Chicken Time!
consider designing and building your own coop
Feb 25
•
Kate Ledogar
6
It's Chicken Time!
A Home for Everything
shelves, boxes and baskets
Feb 18
•
Kate Ledogar
3
A Home for Everything
2
