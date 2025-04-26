Roughhousing

Roughhousing

Checking In on the New Chicks

time to move into the coop!
Kate Ledogar
Apr 26, 2025
These chicks arrived a week ago. This video gives an overview of our setup for raising chicks - first in a box inside the house, then transferred into a protected area in the chicken coop.

