A few months ago I gave our upstairs bathroom a two-day makeover, which involved removing a standing cabinet, painting, adding a chest of drawers and building simple shelves. Now it is a room that can be organized and tidied within five minutes. This is a short video of the project. Tomorrow I will post a step-by-step article.
The Five Minute Bathroom
creating a functional and easy to clean space
Apr 04, 2025
