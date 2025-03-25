Space Saving Milk Carton Greenhouse!

Here is a short video with my friend Christine Metzler. She describes her process for making individual greenhouses out of plastic milk jugs - which I think could be a great way to get seeds growing in the spring when you are in a cold climate. Typically I start my seeds in front of south-facing windows, but run out of space fairly quickly. Putting the heartier seedlings outside would increase nursery space. Check back in a week or two for the longer interview, where she talks about cultivating native pollinators.