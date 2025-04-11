Playback speed
Transcript

Growing a Native Pollinator Garden

with urban gardener Christine Metzler
Kate Ledogar
Apr 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this video, Christine Metzler gives us a tour of her early spring garden, where she is using milk-jug greenhouses to stratify native pollinator seeds. If you are interested in learning more about creating your own native pollinator garden, here are some great resources from Christine:

Here are a few of the people, organizations, and groups that got me into gardening with native plants. Since I wanted to grow native plants, and most of them need a period with cold temperatures to grow (stratification), I started with winter sowing.

Dr. Doug Tallamy inspired a movement to restore biodiversity at home. Recognized by Audubon, The National Wildlife Federation, and The Garden Club of America, Tallamy is a leading voice in conservation.

https://homegrownnationalpark.org/

Dr. Robert Gegear is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. His research interests include the conservation of native pollination systems, floral evolution, and bumblebee ecology. I refer to his list a lot when I think about plant choices:

https://gegearlab.weebly.com/plant-list.html

Wild Seed Project in Maine sells native seeds, and has plenty of resources:

https://wildseedproject.net/

On a local level, there are Pollinator Pathways Groups, I get a lot of my seeds from my local group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mysticcharlespollinators

We have the Native Plant Trust in Framingham:

https://www.nativeplanttrust.org/

I learned a lot about winter sowing from this facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/wintersown

