Robot Warrior Chickens!

a music video
Kate Ledogar's avatar
Kate Ledogar
Jun 06, 2025
Share
Music by A Proper Mob, featuring:

  • Brian Morrison, vocals

  • David Grogan, bass

  • D.J. Ted, song chef

  • Kate Ledogar, clarinet

